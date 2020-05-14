Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 87,820,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,320,293. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

