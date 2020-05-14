Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.54. 8,598,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,108,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

