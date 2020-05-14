Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.6% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.83. The company had a trading volume of 51,366,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,407,008. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.