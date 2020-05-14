Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of GOOG traded up $6.80 on Thursday, reaching $1,356.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,237.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,326.90. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

