Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,190,000 after buying an additional 149,619 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,760,000.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $110.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.67. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

