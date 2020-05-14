Profile Utility Token (PUT) Hits Market Capitalization of $76,586.17

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $76,586.17 and approximately $1,428.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Coinnest, Coinrail and Allcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00026189 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000798 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030408 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,695.62 or 1.00060600 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000545 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00088199 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000505 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bit-Z, Coinnest, LBank and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

