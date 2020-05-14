Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 701.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 344.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

