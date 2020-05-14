Prometeus Market Capitalization Reaches $4.28 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00007273 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $441,385.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.81 or 0.01989548 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00084274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00170064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00039216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,100,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

