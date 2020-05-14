ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DXD)

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,596 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average daily volume of 2,921 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA DXD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. 549,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $44.54.

Get ProShares UltraShort Dow30 alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Dow30

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.