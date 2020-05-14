ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Insider Buys $60,120.00 in Stock

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) insider Frank Papalia purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,807.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROS traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,724. ProSight Global has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $214.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

PROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of ProSight Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

