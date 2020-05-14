Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,942 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,200,000 after acquiring an additional 181,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $536,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,202,000 after purchasing an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.79.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

