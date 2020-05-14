Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,050 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been given a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,619 ($21.30) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,425 ($18.75) to GBX 1,031 ($13.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,410.64 ($18.56).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,008 ($13.26) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,025.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,266.16. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total transaction of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 51 shares of company stock valued at $55,728.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

