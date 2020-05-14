Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Issued By Dougherty & Co

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) – Dougherty & Co upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Chembio Diagnostics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chembio Diagnostics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chembio Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of CEMI traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,905. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 48.02% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.