Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.77). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

CLR traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 221,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,482. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $664,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 102,130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,237,000 after buying an additional 400,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Owen acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $100,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.