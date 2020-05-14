Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRNX. TheStreet cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of CRNX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,958. The firm has a market cap of $628.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.31. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 6,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $86,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 607,051 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,993 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

