Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FATE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of FATE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,374. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

