Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Lexington Realty Trust Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LXP. ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE:LXP opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.72. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.