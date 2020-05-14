Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($29.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($22.61). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($35.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($33.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($36.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($37.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($35.96) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($33.10) EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $242.86.

Shares of NYSE:CHK traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. 1,006,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $520.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($8.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $4.00. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.