Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CPE. Barclays downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

CPE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 29,689,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,123,986. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $321.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.90.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.75 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 294,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 119,027 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,908 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,956 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,868.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,620,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

