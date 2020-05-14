Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.72%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWST. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

CWST stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. 11,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $56.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $591,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 71,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $3,666,042.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,803,794.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,044,322 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

