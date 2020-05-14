Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Cut by SunTrust Banks

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHH. Wolfe Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,700. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.