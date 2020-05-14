Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Increased by Imperial Capital

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLR. Piper Sandler lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NYSE:CLR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 221,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 712.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2,742.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 247,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 434.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 334.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 836,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 644,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Steven K. Owen purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205 over the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

