Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Raised by Analyst

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Diamond S Shipping in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.53 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.35%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. 10,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92.

In related news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $46,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,317 shares in the company, valued at $760,437.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 16.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

