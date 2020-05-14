Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Decreased by William Blair

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 53,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,510. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -935.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.90. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,659.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,814.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

