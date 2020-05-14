Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Reduced by Analyst

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exterran in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Exterran’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $210.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXTN. ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE EXTN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Exterran has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 15,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,683.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 295,896 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $1,446,931.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,650,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,709. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Exterran by 196.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 84,292 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 42.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Exterran by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,372 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

