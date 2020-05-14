Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Reduced by Analyst

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flowserve in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLS. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

FLS traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.45. 124,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,827. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 2,062.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 141.2% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1,746.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

