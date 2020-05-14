Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $246.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 168.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

GPOR stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.84. 185,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,972. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 6.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 57,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

