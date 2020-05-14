Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S- Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S-‘s FY2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of HLUYY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. 2,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.63.

About H. Lundbeck A/S-

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

