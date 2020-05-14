Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons SA Cut by Northcoast Research (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 66.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $520.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $21.87.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Patrick F. Tuttle acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,287.50. Also, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $184,862.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

