Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

SNV stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 150,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 41.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 426.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,581.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

