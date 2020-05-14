Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc Cut by Analyst (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Horizon North Logistics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HNL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded Horizon North Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.35 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE:HNL traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.59. 298,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,474. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. Horizon North Logistics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.31.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.04 million.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

