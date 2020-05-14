Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Polarityte Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTE)

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Polarityte in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Polarityte’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 169.50% and a negative net margin of 1,636.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PTE. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Polarityte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

PTE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,686. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72. Polarityte has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Polarityte by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Polarityte by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Polarityte by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

