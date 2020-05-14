Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Issued By B. Riley

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UMH. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

UMH traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,461. The company has a market capitalization of $489.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.04. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $97,747.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,454.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $98,016.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,355 shares of company stock valued at $336,770 and have sold 18,085 shares valued at $215,828. Company insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

