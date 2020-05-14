QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Update

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 92,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.35. 21,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,921. The stock has a market cap of $464.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.15. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that QCR will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

