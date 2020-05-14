QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 187.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,324 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 6,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 433.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,653,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 147,054 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

QCOM traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.87. 9,952,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,210,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

