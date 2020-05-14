QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,684,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 379,213 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of QUALCOMM worth $113,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

QCOM stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,942,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,185. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.17. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

