QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. QUALCOMM earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the wireless technology company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected QUALCOMM’s score:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.17. 266,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,224,185. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

