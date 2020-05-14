QunQun Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $5.60 and $20.33. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $663,896.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.42 or 0.03409482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00054671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001707 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,528,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 696,935,192 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $32.15, $24.43, $51.55, $7.50, $10.39, $13.77, $5.60 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.