QYNO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, QYNO has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. QYNO has a market cap of $725.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

