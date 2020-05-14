RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Issues Earnings Results

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 791.18% and a negative return on equity of 122.11%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million.

Shares of NYSE RMED traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 176,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,069. RA Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.

In other news, major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $45,732.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

RMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RA Medical Systems from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

