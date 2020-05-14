Radium (RADS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Radium coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00004206 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, Radium has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $7,501.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015747 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000279 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 4,023,013 coins and its circulating supply is 4,002,676 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

