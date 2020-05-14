RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Short Interest Update

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 469,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,309. RadNet has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $731.53 million, a PE ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RadNet will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RadNet by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 1,653.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 91,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 71,821 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet in the first quarter worth about $1,450,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $6,692,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDNT. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

