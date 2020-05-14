Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.55. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 101.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,992,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $82,297,000. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.0% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,686,000 after acquiring an additional 602,150 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,778,000 after acquiring an additional 480,146 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.69. 1,347,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.