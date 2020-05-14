Rapids Achieves Market Cap of $156,078.99 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a market cap of $156,078.99 and $922.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.81 or 0.01989548 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00084274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00170064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00039216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

