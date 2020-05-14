RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 346,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

RAPT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.62. 80,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RAPT shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

In related news, VP Karen C. Lam sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

