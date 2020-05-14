Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Issues Earnings Results

Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS REEMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,718. Rare Element Resource has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rare Element Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Rare Element Resource Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and rare earth element (REE) deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming.

