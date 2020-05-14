Raymond James Increases Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target to $10.50

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AJX. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $178.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,923,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,571,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 1,038,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 75,461 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

