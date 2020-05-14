Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of RJF traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.02. 1,218,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,967. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 360,836 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.