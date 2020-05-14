Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Update

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 881,100 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 778,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $103,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 13.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 5,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,804. The firm has a market cap of $471.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.57. Re/Max has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.
Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Re/Max had a return on equity of 49.97% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Re/Max will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens raised Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.
Re/Max Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.
