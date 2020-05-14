RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Down 5.1% in April

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 186,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNWK. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in RealNetworks by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,020,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 1,037,750 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in RealNetworks by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RealNetworks by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RealNetworks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

RNWK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 582,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

